Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Position Increased by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 2,018.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $19,994,000 after buying an additional 57,373 shares during the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron began manufacturing advanced 1α DRAM at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, a milestone that expands U.S. memory output for AI, automotive, defense, aerospace and industrial customers. The move supports Micron’s long-term growth narrative and reinforces its position as the only U.S. manufacturer of memory chips. Article Title

Micron began manufacturing advanced 1α DRAM at its Manassas, Virginia, fab, a milestone that expands U.S. memory output for AI, automotive, defense, aerospace and industrial customers. The move supports Micron’s long-term growth narrative and reinforces its position as the only U.S. manufacturer of memory chips. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s CEO highlighted the company’s major U.S. DRAM expansion and said the advanced memory technology is increasingly important for critical sectors, underscoring demand and strategic relevance. Article Title

Micron’s CEO highlighted the company’s major U.S. DRAM expansion and said the advanced memory technology is increasingly important for critical sectors, underscoring demand and strategic relevance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and stock-picking coverage remained constructive, with Melius Research reportedly raising its price target to $1,100 and other commentators calling Micron a momentum leader and a key AI memory beneficiary. Article Title

Analyst and stock-picking coverage remained constructive, with Melius Research reportedly raising its price target to $1,100 and other commentators calling Micron a momentum leader and a key AI memory beneficiary. Neutral Sentiment: Several market articles continued to feature Micron as a prominent AI and memory-chip name, including momentum screens and long-term bull cases, which may support investor attention but do not change fundamentals on their own. Article Title

Several market articles continued to feature Micron as a prominent AI and memory-chip name, including momentum screens and long-term bull cases, which may support investor attention but do not change fundamentals on their own. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted recent volatility in memory-chip stocks and questioned how much upside is already priced in, which could temper enthusiasm after the run-up in the shares. Article Title

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $751.00 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $818.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $512.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $846.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $518.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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