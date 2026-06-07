Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 13.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $864.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $617.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here