Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 251.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $418,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $891.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $652.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $707.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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