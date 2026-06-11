Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of MU stock opened at $891.88 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $652.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 2.83%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $707.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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