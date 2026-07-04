Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.7% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $975.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $876.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 355,997 shares in the company, valued at $409,140,232.16. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here