Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $788.13.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of MU opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,110.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $705.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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