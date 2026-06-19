Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Banque Transatlantique SA

Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 19,286.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 101,253 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.7% of Banque Transatlantique SA's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,737,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Finally, Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $733.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Erste Group Bank lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $913.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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