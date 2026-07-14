Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $936.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company's 50 day moving average is $931.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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