Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $104,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 506,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $144,449,000 after buying an additional 160,281 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 9,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $1,500 and said AI-driven memory demand could support pricing strength through 2027.

TD Cowen raised its price target to $1,500 and said AI-driven memory demand could support pricing strength through 2027. Positive Sentiment: RBC also lifted its target, citing a stronger memory cycle and continued AI demand for Micron’s DRAM and NAND products.

RBC also lifted its target, citing a stronger memory cycle and continued AI demand for Micron’s DRAM and NAND products. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said memory-chip shortages and improving industry supply/demand dynamics are reinforcing a prolonged upcycle for MU.

Multiple reports said memory-chip shortages and improving industry supply/demand dynamics are reinforcing a prolonged upcycle for MU. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s breakout to new highs is drawing additional momentum buyers and investors positioning ahead of earnings on June 24.

The stock’s breakout to new highs is drawing additional momentum buyers and investors positioning ahead of earnings on June 24. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary notes MU has become extremely overbought after its massive run, which could lead to volatility even if the long-term outlook remains strong.

Some market commentary notes MU has become extremely overbought after its massive run, which could lead to volatility even if the long-term outlook remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Option-market data shows elevated implied volatility and bearish hedging, suggesting traders are pricing in a wide range of outcomes around earnings and other event risks.

Option-market data shows elevated implied volatility and bearish hedging, suggesting traders are pricing in a wide range of outcomes around earnings and other event risks. Negative Sentiment: A few articles warn that Micron’s rally may be too crowded and that memory margins may not stay at peak levels indefinitely, increasing pullback risk.

Micron Technology Stock Up 10.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,087.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $692.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,097.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $788.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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