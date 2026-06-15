Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 116,952 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after acquiring an additional 794,289 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $981.61 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,089.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $677.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $737.63.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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