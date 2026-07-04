Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $975.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $876.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $119,422,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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