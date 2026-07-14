Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.4%

Micron Technology stock opened at $936.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $931.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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