Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stake Lessened by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 6.1% in the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,983.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,846 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,536.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,851.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $975.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $876.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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