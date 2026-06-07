Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's 7th Largest Position

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 7.3% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $556.00 to $555.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $620.00 to $515.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Forty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at $50,928,792.23. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $416.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.07. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $356.28 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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