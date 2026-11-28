Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,307 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of Abel Hall LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abel Hall LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montgomery Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frankly Finances LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software giant's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Microsoft Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $495.75 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $349.20 and a twelve month high of $559.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.29. The company has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm's revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Amy Hood sold 41,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.27, for a total transaction of $20,764,903.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 533,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,888,830.48. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,892,772. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about MSFT:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Article: Can Microsoft Stock Sustain Margins as AI Data Center Spending Climbs?

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $630.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $612.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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