Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,455 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.7% of Farmers National Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Farmers National Bank's holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $7,423,000. Finally, DUTCH ASSET Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $4,510,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Microsoft Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $367.34 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $356.28 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.26 and a 200 day moving average of $424.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,122,009.12. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Microsoft from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Dbs Bank lowered their price target on Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. President Capital boosted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $561.20.

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Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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