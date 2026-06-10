Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,375 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $99,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 294,860 shares of the software giant's stock worth $142,600,000 after acquiring an additional 230,246 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,895,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,407 shares of the software giant's stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the software giant's stock worth $50,638,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

Get Microsoft alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore lowered their price target on Microsoft from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HSBC reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $593.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $502.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $561.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft won a major healthcare AI win, with NHS England planning a rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot to 505,000 clinicians and staff. The deal could expand recurring Copilot adoption and reinforces Microsoft’s AI monetization story. Article Title

Microsoft won a major healthcare AI win, with NHS England planning a rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot to 505,000 clinicians and staff. The deal could expand recurring Copilot adoption and reinforces Microsoft’s AI monetization story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pointed to fresh support for Azure and Microsoft’s broader AI cloud business, including commentary that rising AI infrastructure demand could boost cloud upside and longer-term earnings growth. Article Title

Analysts pointed to fresh support for Azure and Microsoft’s broader AI cloud business, including commentary that rising AI infrastructure demand could boost cloud upside and longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft also received positive coverage around its AI strategy, with articles highlighting its agentic AI ambitions and Citi reaffirming a Buy rating with a $620 price target, signaling continued Wall Street confidence. Article Title

Microsoft also received positive coverage around its AI strategy, with articles highlighting its agentic AI ambitions and Citi reaffirming a Buy rating with a $620 price target, signaling continued Wall Street confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft’s open-source GitHub projects were reportedly compromised by hackers trying to steal AI developer logins, which is a security concern but not yet a clear direct financial hit. Article Title

Microsoft’s open-source GitHub projects were reportedly compromised by hackers trying to steal AI developer logins, which is a security concern but not yet a clear direct financial hit. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces discussed Microsoft’s long-term AI position, OpenAI relationship, and stock valuation, but these were mostly commentary rather than new business updates. Article Title

Several pieces discussed Microsoft’s long-term AI position, OpenAI relationship, and stock valuation, but these were mostly commentary rather than new business updates. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft stock is also facing pressure from reports that it is “sinking” despite some positive news, reflecting investor caution after recent gains and a broader rotation away from mega-cap tech. Article Title

Microsoft stock is also facing pressure from reports that it is “sinking” despite some positive news, reflecting investor caution after recent gains and a broader rotation away from mega-cap tech. Negative Sentiment: Short-interest data and hedge-fund activity added to the cautious tone, with articles noting Microsoft has been a recent target of heavy debate and that David Tepper sold most of Appaloosa’s Microsoft position. Article Title

Microsoft Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $403.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.48 and a 200 day moving average of $430.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $356.28 and a twelve month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microsoft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microsoft wasn't on the list.

While Microsoft currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here