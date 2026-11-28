Prairie Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,556 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.3% of Prairie Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prairie Advisory LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the software giant's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worthington Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $615.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $612.48.

View Our Latest Report on MSFT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,892,772. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Hood sold 7,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $3,976,622.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 548,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,364,297.67. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $495.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company's fifty day moving average is $519.51 and its 200-day moving average is $445.29. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $349.20 and a 52 week high of $559.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Microsoft News Roundup

These are some of the MSFT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft has reportedly fallen since its latest earnings report amid a broader tech sell-off. A separate report notes that Federal Reserve contacts view AI enthusiasm as a market risk, potentially adding pressure to richly valued AI-related stocks. Article: Why Is Microsoft Down Since Last Earnings Report?

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

Further Reading

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