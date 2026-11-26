Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,129 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $83,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,923 shares of the software giant's stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 55,236 shares of the software giant's stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 229,490 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $85,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft News Roundup

These are some of the MSFT news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Microsoft declares 'Code Red' after historic outage, internal memos show

After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that heavy AI infrastructure spending is weighing on free cash flow, even as Azure growth remains strong. That raises questions about near-term returns on Microsoft’s investment. Is Microsoft Stock Worth Owning as AI Capex Weighs on Free Cash Flow?

Investors remain concerned that heavy AI infrastructure spending is weighing on free cash flow, even as Azure growth remains strong. That raises questions about near-term returns on Microsoft’s investment. Negative Sentiment: The outage may undermine customer confidence in Microsoft’s cloud and productivity services. Broader technology-sector weakness, inflation concerns, and tariff worries also weighed on shares, according to market coverage. What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Today?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Microsoft from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $625.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $612.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Hood sold 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.27, for a total value of $20,764,903.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $265,888,830.48. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,892,772. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2%

Microsoft stock opened at $489.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $349.20 and a 1-year high of $559.15. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $519.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microsoft's payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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