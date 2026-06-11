Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Bought by Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,179 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.5% of Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $397.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.80. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $356.28 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.45, for a total transaction of $1,031,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,434,201.60. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,581. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $678.00 to $573.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $586.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $561.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

More Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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