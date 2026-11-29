Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,434 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.1% of Maia Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Maia Wealth LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,653,206 shares of the software giant's stock worth $117,744,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,338,370,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,375,360 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $24,013,297,000 after acquiring an additional 543,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $18,306,443,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,694,778 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $17,418,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Melius Research upgraded Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $665.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $612.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2%

Microsoft stock opened at $495.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $349.20 and a 52-week high of $559.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microsoft's payout ratio is 20.46%.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Investors following MSFT have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Article: Can Microsoft Stock Sustain Margins as AI Data Center Spending Climbs?

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $43,388,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,763 shares in the company, valued at $244,092,173.98. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,892,772. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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