Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management decreased its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,021 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 8,642 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.4% of CCLA Investment Management's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CCLA Investment Management's holdings in Microsoft were worth $340,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities raised Microsoft from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $625.00 to $530.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $392.00 price target (down from $540.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Microsoft from $659.00 to $556.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $575.34.

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Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. This trade represents a 6.34% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.1%

MSFT opened at $424.54 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $356.28 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The business had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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