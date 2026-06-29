Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,982 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 14,877 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,719 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. now owns 22,703 shares of the software giant's stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the software giant's stock worth $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $586.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC cut their target price on Microsoft from $593.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Forty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $560.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft shares bounced as the broader memory and semiconductor market stabilized, helping relieve some of the pressure tied to AI infrastructure and component-cost fears.

Microsoft shares bounced as the broader memory and semiconductor market stabilized, helping relieve some of the pressure tied to AI infrastructure and component-cost fears. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and other bullish commentators said the recent tech selloff may be a buying opportunity, arguing Microsoft remains a core AI leader despite near-term volatility. Dan Ives Says Microsoft And Meta Are Being Treated Like 'Bear Market' Stocks

Wedbush and other bullish commentators said the recent tech selloff may be a buying opportunity, arguing Microsoft remains a core AI leader despite near-term volatility. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft was mentioned in new partnerships and product integrations, including Commvault, PitchBook, FPT, and ICON plc, reinforcing demand for Microsoft’s cloud and AI ecosystem. Microsoft Just Made Commvault a Native Azure Service. Here Is How to Play CVLT Stock.

Microsoft was mentioned in new partnerships and product integrations, including Commvault, PitchBook, FPT, and ICON plc, reinforcing demand for Microsoft’s cloud and AI ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft also drew attention from investors after Michael Burry disclosed a long position, which some traders viewed as a contrarian buy signal.

Microsoft also drew attention from investors after Michael Burry disclosed a long position, which some traders viewed as a contrarian buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles noted analysts still like the stock long term, but Wall Street remains focused on whether AI spending is destroying near-term margins and free cash flow. Wall Street Analysts Think Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

Multiple articles noted analysts still like the stock long term, but Wall Street remains focused on whether AI spending is destroying near-term margins and free cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Stifel cut its Microsoft price target and warned that FY27 gross margin estimates may be too high because Azure growth is coming with heavier capex and margin pressure. Microsoft’s Stock Is Crippled

Stifel cut its Microsoft price target and warned that FY27 gross margin estimates may be too high because Azure growth is coming with heavier capex and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft announced another worldwide Xbox price increase, citing soaring memory and storage costs, which adds to concerns that hardware inflation is squeezing the gaming business.

Microsoft announced another worldwide Xbox price increase, citing soaring memory and storage costs, which adds to concerns that hardware inflation is squeezing the gaming business. Negative Sentiment: New legal and regulatory pressure also weighed on the stock, including an Italy antitrust probe into Microsoft 365 pricing and new shareholder class-action notices over alleged investor misinformation.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total transaction of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 23,762 shares of company stock worth $10,508,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $372.97 on Monday. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $349.20 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $410.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The company had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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