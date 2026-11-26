Encompass More Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management's holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,653,206 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $117,744,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $27,338,370,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,375,360 shares of the software giant's stock worth $24,013,297,000 after buying an additional 543,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,306,443,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 46,694,778 shares of the software giant's stock worth $17,418,076,000 after buying an additional 5,019,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Key Microsoft News

These are some of the MSFT news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Microsoft declares 'Code Red' after historic outage, internal memos show

After a nearly 24-hour Microsoft 365 disruption on Nov. 12–13, reportedly tied to a Windows scalability defect, Microsoft launched a “Code Red” effort and set a goal of resolving future critical incidents worldwide within an hour. The response could improve resilience, though the outage highlights execution and reliability risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that heavy AI infrastructure spending is weighing on free cash flow, even as Azure growth remains strong. That raises questions about near-term returns on Microsoft’s investment. Is Microsoft Stock Worth Owning as AI Capex Weighs on Free Cash Flow?

Investors remain concerned that heavy AI infrastructure spending is weighing on free cash flow, even as Azure growth remains strong. That raises questions about near-term returns on Microsoft’s investment. Negative Sentiment: The outage may undermine customer confidence in Microsoft’s cloud and productivity services. Broader technology-sector weakness, inflation concerns, and tariff worries also weighed on shares, according to market coverage. What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Today?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,892,772. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Hood sold 7,305 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $3,976,622.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 548,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,364,297.67. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. CLSA reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $610.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Griffin Securities lowered Microsoft from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microsoft from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $612.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $489.93 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $349.20 and a fifty-two week high of $559.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $519.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microsoft's payout ratio is 20.46%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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