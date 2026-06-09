Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Position Increased by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,246 shares of the software giant's stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of MSH Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MSH Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the software giant's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total value of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,928,792.23. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $411.74 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $356.28 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The firm had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Microsoft

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $675.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Microsoft from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $641.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, President Capital upped their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Forty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $561.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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