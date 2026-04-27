Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Position Reduced by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,363 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Vicus Capital's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vicus Capital's holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.2% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the software giant's stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $828,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,175 shares of the software giant's stock worth $36,347,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 18,340 shares of the software giant's stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 949,901 shares of the software giant's stock worth $493,860,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Microsoft Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $424.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.09. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $356.28 and a 12-month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Microsoft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Melius Research set a $430.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $575.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSFT

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $397.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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