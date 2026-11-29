Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,263 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,653,206 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $117,744,959,000 after buying an additional 8,944,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $27,338,370,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,375,360 shares of the software giant's stock worth $24,013,297,000 after buying an additional 543,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,306,443,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,694,778 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $17,418,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft Stock Up 1.2%

MSFT opened at $495.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.29. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $349.20 and a twelve month high of $559.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Latest Microsoft News

Here's some of the latest news about MSFT:

Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Microsoft is reportedly launching a “Code Red” reliability push after a near 24-hour outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Faster deployment of critical fixes could help restore confidence, though the outage puts service reliability under scrutiny. Article: Microsoft Stocks Rise as Code Red Targets One-Hour Outage Recovery

Microsoft is reportedly launching a “Code Red” reliability push after a near 24-hour outage disrupted Microsoft 365 services worldwide. Faster deployment of critical fixes could help restore confidence, though the outage puts service reliability under scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Article: Can Microsoft Stock Sustain Margins as AI Data Center Spending Climbs?

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $610.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Microsoft from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $665.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $612.48.

View Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Amy Hood sold 7,305 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $3,976,622.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 548,091 shares in the company, valued at $298,364,297.67. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $43,388,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,763 shares in the company, valued at $244,092,173.98. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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