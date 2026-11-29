Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,683 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Secure Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Box Hill Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. PMG Family Office LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the software giant's stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the software giant's stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Microsoft News Summary

Investors following MSFT have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft’s underlying demand remains strong: Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached about $677 billion. The company also generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow despite $45.2 billion in quarterly capital spending. Positive Sentiment: A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Article: Did Billionaire Bill Ackman Lose Confidence in Microsoft?

A report says Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square did not substantially reduce its Microsoft exposure in the third quarter, pointing to continued confidence in the company’s business and growth prospects. Negative Sentiment: AI investment is a key risk: capital spending, including finance leases, reached $45.2 billion in the latest quarter, with much directed toward short-lived chips and other equipment. Investors may worry that depreciation and ongoing spending could pressure margins if returns do not keep pace. Article: Can Microsoft Stock Sustain Margins as AI Data Center Spending Climbs?

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,892,772. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $43,388,826.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,763 shares in the company, valued at $244,092,173.98. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,809 shares of company stock valued at $74,769,646. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $630.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore upgraded Microsoft from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $612.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $495.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $519.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $349.20 and a fifty-two week high of $559.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business's revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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