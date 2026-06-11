Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Bought by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 1,188.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,704 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,134,520,000 after buying an additional 125,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $750,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,986 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $473,977,000 after buying an additional 40,028 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $369,597,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,145,203 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $299,749,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $139.86 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.63. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $153.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $144.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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