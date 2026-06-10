Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,144 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,642,098 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.20% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $31,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,518 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayhunt Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Get MAA alerts: Sign Up

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $138.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.56. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector underperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $143.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mid-America Apartment Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mid-America Apartment Communities wasn't on the list.

While Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here