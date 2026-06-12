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Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
Mid-America Apartment Communities logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Centersquare Investment Management cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 18,468 shares and ending with 159,582 shares valued at about $22.2 million.
  • MAA posted strong quarterly earnings, reporting $2.13 EPS versus $0.83 expected, while revenue came in slightly below estimates at $553.7 million. The company also reaffirmed guidance for Q2 2026 and FY 2026.
  • The company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.53 per share, payable July 31, which annualizes to $6.12 and a 4.4% yield. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with an overall Hold rating and an average price target of $144.19.
  • Interested in Mid-America Apartment Communities? Here are five stocks we like better.

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 18,468 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $22,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 132,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $18,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,528 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,518 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayhunt Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.2%

MAA opened at $138.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.66. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.45%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $144.19.

Read Our Latest Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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