MidFirst Bank Acquires New Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX

MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RTX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,884,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,851,633,000 after buying an additional 630,558 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock worth $12,750,087,000 after buying an additional 799,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,783,584 shares of the company's stock worth $5,462,310,000 after buying an additional 105,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,800,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,998,155,000 after acquiring an additional 625,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

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Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $186.07 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.47 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.46. The firm has a market cap of $250.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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