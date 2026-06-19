MidFirst Bank Buys Shares of 38,373 Phillips 66 $PSX

MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,373 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,055.6% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Omar Meyers acquired 175 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 16,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,908,242.88. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 29,400 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,553,920. This trade represents a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 45,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,071,540 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $166.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $171.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.88. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $190.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.03. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Phillips 66's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 18.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Phillips 66's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 NYSE: PSX is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company's principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

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