Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ SpaceX IPO hides a much bigger story (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

MidFirst Bank Invests $3.40 Million in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Morningstar logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MidFirst Bank disclosed a new stake in Morningstar, buying 15,647 shares valued at about $3.4 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally positive: Morningstar has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with an average target price of $227.67, though one firm recently downgraded it to Hold.
  • Morningstar reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $3.18 beating estimates and revenue of $644.8 million topping expectations, even as the stock trades well below its 52-week high.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Morningstar.

MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,647 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Morningstar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $210.00 target price on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Morningstar from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morningstar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $227.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MORN

Morningstar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Morningstar this week:

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $1,205,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,114,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,872,005.16. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 64,720 shares of company stock worth $11,169,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company's stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $153.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.08 and a 1 year high of $316.71. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.91 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 16.06%.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar's proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Morningstar Right Now?

Before you consider Morningstar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Morningstar wasn't on the list.

While Morningstar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
Gravity Check: Houston, SpaceX Has a Valuation Problem
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
Read this warning immediately
Read this warning immediately
From Porter & Company (Ad)
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
SpaceX Rings the Bell and Shatters Every Record
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 12, 2026
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
3 ETFs Giving Ready-Made Access to the Discounted International Small-Cap Space
By Nathan Reiff | June 14, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Date for Its Next 3 BlueBird Satellites
By Jessica Mitacek | June 16, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
3 Dividend Stocks Under $50 That Pay You to Wait Out Inflation
By Chris Markoch | June 12, 2026
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.
By MarketBeat | June 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
History is About to Be Made... [Last Big Wealth Opportunity For a Decade]
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines