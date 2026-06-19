MidFirst Bank Invests $5.13 Million in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,074 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547,434 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $403,592,000 after acquiring an additional 212,373 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.1%

DIS stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.18 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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