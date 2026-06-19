MidFirst Bank Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,537 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $16,183,000. Lam Research accounts for 1.3% of MidFirst Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $333.62.

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More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Up 4.0%

Lam Research stock opened at $389.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $401.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $298.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.53. The company has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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