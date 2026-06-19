MidFirst Bank Purchases New Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,957 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Qualcomm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $188.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Up 6.2%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $226.11 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The stock's fifty day moving average is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here