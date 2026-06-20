MidFirst Bank Purchases Shares of 10,139 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,896,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of MidFirst Bank's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,016.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,017.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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