MidFirst Bank Purchases Shares of 14,874 McDonald's Corporation $MCD

MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,874 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in McDonald's by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:MCD opened at $279.00 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $271.85 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business's 50-day moving average price is $287.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.99.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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