MidFirst Bank Takes Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,370 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,774,210,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,357,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in Bank of America by 914.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 25,095,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,380,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $61.50 to $57.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Bank of America from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

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