MidFirst Bank Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $12,296,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.0% of MidFirst Bank's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Ketron Financial purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,993,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Nolet Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have bought 4,496 shares of company stock worth $304,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $462.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $465.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $405.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.43. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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