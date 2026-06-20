Midway Capital Research & Management Buys Shares of 10,851 Stryker Corporation $SYK

Midway Capital Research & Management acquired a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,851 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. Stryker makes up about 3.7% of Midway Capital Research & Management's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $39,913,000. EJMK Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. hemming& Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $308.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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