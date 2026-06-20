Midway Capital Research & Management Invests $2.86 Million in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Midway Capital Research & Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Synopsys makes up about 2.8% of Midway Capital Research & Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $563.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $455.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $479.14 and its 200 day moving average is $462.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.18 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total transaction of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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