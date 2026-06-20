Midway Capital Research & Management Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Midway Capital Research & Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,713 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. MSCI accounts for approximately 2.1% of Midway Capital Research & Management's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 499.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 874,882 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $496,417,000 after buying an additional 728,900 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in MSCI by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,755,747 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,581,055,000 after acquiring an additional 361,630 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 523,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,081,000 after purchasing an additional 265,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $130,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 target price on MSCI in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $697.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,941,357.92. The trade was a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

More MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $581.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $589.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.58. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $501.08 and a 12 month high of $644.68.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. MSCI's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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