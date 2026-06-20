Midway Capital Research & Management Purchases Shares of 38,409 Amphenol Corporation $APH

Midway Capital Research & Management bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,409 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,191,000. Amphenol makes up approximately 5.1% of Midway Capital Research & Management's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

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Amphenol Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:APH opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.98 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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