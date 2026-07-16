Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 15,868 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,722 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.9% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayban bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,192,570. The trade was a 17.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $335.43 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $338.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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