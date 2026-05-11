Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 48,500 Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,647,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 61.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,624,000 after buying an additional 2,126,072 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,575,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,252,000 after buying an additional 1,276,310 shares during the last quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 222.1% during the third quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,294,079 shares of the company's stock worth $171,453,000 after buying an additional 892,359 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,785,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Freedom Capital upgraded Circle Internet Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised Circle Internet Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $129.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Circle Internet Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Circle Internet Group

In other news, President Heath Tarbert sold 122,007 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $11,496,719.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 599,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,458,469.88. This trade represents a 16.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 47,908 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,311,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 261,059 shares in the company, valued at $23,495,310. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 617,464 shares of company stock valued at $60,251,749. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

CRCL opened at $112.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Circle Internet Group

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Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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