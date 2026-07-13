Midwest Trust Co Has $11.10 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Midwest Trust Co reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 499,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $135,032,000 after buying an additional 164,523 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 144.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $425.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is $399.40 and its 200 day moving average is $338.98. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $434.30. The firm has a market cap of $386.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $463 from $400 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued upside potential ahead of earnings. Benzinga

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $463 from $400 and kept an outperform rating, signaling continued upside potential ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare launched a Lifestyle Spending Account benefit through UHC Store, which could make UNH more attractive to employers by adding flexible wellness benefits and simplifying administration. Article

UnitedHealthcare launched a Lifestyle Spending Account benefit through UHC Store, which could make UNH more attractive to employers by adding flexible wellness benefits and simplifying administration. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight bullish setup momentum into the company’s July 16 earnings report, with investors expecting earnings and guidance to remain important catalysts. Article

Several recent articles highlight bullish setup momentum into the company’s July 16 earnings report, with investors expecting earnings and guidance to remain important catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth’s home health program HouseCall was reported to be associated with fewer inpatient stays and ER visits, which is a positive operational sign but not an immediate market-moving event. Article

UnitedHealth’s home health program HouseCall was reported to be associated with fewer inpatient stays and ER visits, which is a positive operational sign but not an immediate market-moving event. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary also noted that UnitedHealth has delivered strong cash returns to shareholders over time, but some analysts are questioning whether the stock is now fully valued after its sharp recovery. Article

Commentary also noted that UnitedHealth has delivered strong cash returns to shareholders over time, but some analysts are questioning whether the stock is now fully valued after its sharp recovery. Negative Sentiment: The broader healthcare sector was one of the weakest parts of the market today, and UNH was specifically cited as a drag on the Dow, which can weigh on the stock even if company-specific news is favorable. Article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $417.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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