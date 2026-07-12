Midwest Trust Co Increases Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Midwest Trust Co lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,398 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Starbucks by 91.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 452,354 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $40,526,000 after buying an additional 215,737 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 147,497 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Osprey Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $108.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,856. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,275 shares of company stock worth $947,833. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Starbucks’ AI-driven software overhaul could materially reduce operating expenses by replacing Microsoft and IBM systems, supporting future margin expansion. Starbucks Builds Sovereign AI to Cut $400 Million in Software Costs

Starbucks’ AI-driven software overhaul could materially reduce operating expenses by replacing Microsoft and IBM systems, supporting future margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth reinforce the view that its turnaround efforts are gaining traction. Starbucks earnings report

The company’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth reinforce the view that its turnaround efforts are gaining traction. Neutral Sentiment: Starbucks added five new Orange Cream drinks for summer, which may help traffic and seasonal sales but is not a major fundamental catalyst on its own. Starbucks adds 5 new Orange Cream drinks for summer

Starbucks added five new Orange Cream drinks for summer, which may help traffic and seasonal sales but is not a major fundamental catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Brady Brewer sold shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which can prompt caution but does not necessarily signal a change in the business outlook. SEC Form 4 filing

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.01. 4,686,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,678. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.07. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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