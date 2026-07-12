Midwest Trust Co Purchases 17,816 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Midwest Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,857 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock worth $59,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 622.3% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,143,939 shares of the company's stock worth $451,218,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $152.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3%

PEP stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,071,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,085. The company's fifty day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.75 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 92.94%.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets.

PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases.

PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Citi Analyst Downgrades PepsiCo Stock (PEP) Despite Q2 Beat, Slashes Target by 15%

Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. PepsiCo’s $200 Billion Stability Play Is Attracting Dividend Investors

Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted.

Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage compared PepsiCo unfavorably with Coca-Cola, highlighting market-share pressure and a more difficult turnaround narrative for PEP shares.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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